Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.17 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

