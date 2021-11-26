Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.66 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 160,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.93 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

