Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,628.70 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $975.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,476.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,437.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.