Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.56 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,988 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

