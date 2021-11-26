Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $173.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average is $169.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,692 shares of company stock worth $35,911,477 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

