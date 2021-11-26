Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 752.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $16,588,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $308.40 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $309.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.15 and its 200 day moving average is $285.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.