Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 1,031 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.26 and its 200-day moving average is $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

