Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 1,367 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.