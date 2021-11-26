Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 24,098 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

BKLN opened at $21.95 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

