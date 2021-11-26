Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,268,021 shares of company stock valued at $102,128,581. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.