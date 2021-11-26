Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $186.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

