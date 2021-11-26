Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,906 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after buying an additional 2,001,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,962,008,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $67.28 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

