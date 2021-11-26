Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,093 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

