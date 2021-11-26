Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,533 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

TXN stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

