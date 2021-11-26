Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 323 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Illumina by 18.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $411,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $365.56 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.73 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,240. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

