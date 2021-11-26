Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 611 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $53,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $57,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

