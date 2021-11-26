Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $105.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

