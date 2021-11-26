Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 3.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 251,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,153. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

