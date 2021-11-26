AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $280,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900,992 shares of company stock worth $84,892,928. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

