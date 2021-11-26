Apron Network (APN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $1.27 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apron Network has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00231595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.