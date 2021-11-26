ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $109.85 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

