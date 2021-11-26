Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 3,120 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.