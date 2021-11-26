Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Bionano Genomics worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

