Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $11.33 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

