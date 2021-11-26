Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $36.01

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $38.07. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 2,534 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

