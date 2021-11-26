Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.51.
AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
AMBP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.