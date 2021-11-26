Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.51.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

AMBP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

