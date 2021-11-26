Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.10

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $631.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the first quarter valued at $850,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Argan by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Argan by 19.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 3.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.