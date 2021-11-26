Argon Price Tops $0.0595 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $849,628.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,214,897 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

