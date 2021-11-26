Arion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Arion has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $32,758.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.18 or 0.07491499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,453.96 or 1.00079412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,055,645 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars.

