Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $863,136.75 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $863,136.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.97. 1,022,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,488. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $134.14.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.