Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $863,136.75 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $863,136.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.97. 1,022,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,488. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $134.14.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
