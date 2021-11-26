Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77.22 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $271.18 million and $77.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,382,929 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

