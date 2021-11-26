Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.61 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,761,832 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.77. The company has a market cap of £25.77 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

