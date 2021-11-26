ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $310,669.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00064445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00105041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.65 or 0.07507786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,377.28 or 0.99728282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,501,449 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.