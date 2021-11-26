Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Shares Up 3.3%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 92.25 and a quick ratio of 91.91. The stock has a market cap of C$47.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60.

Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.