Arqma Hits Market Cap of $659,873.13 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Arqma has a market cap of $659,873.13 and approximately $1,741.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,316.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.15 or 0.07478736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00362325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01030909 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00086428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.64 or 0.00411732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00462810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005789 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,505,894 coins and its circulating supply is 11,461,350 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

