Arweave Price Reaches $55.89 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $55.89 or 0.00102725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $161.25 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00016698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

