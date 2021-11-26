ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 2.4%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). Approximately 9,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 10,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.52. The company has a market capitalization of £120 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

