Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $25,000,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.02. 2,024,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.55. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

