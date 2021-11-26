ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 802,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.