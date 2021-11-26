Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,613.33 ($73.34).

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 6,650 ($86.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 6,122 ($79.98) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,117 ($40.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($97.31). The firm has a market cap of £27.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,964.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,533.92.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

