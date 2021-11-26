Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,613.33 ($73.34).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 6,650 ($86.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 6,148 ($80.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £27.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.61. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,117 ($40.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,448.22 ($97.31). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,964.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,533.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

