ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €880.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €880.00 ($1,000.00) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASML. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($772.73) target price on ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) target price on ASML in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €702.17 ($797.92).

