AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.47% of AssetMark Financial worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMK opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.00 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

