Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,036 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Associated Banc worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $193,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $228,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASB stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

