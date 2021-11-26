Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $73,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.92 on Friday. Assurant has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

