Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON: AML):

11/22/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 111.50 ($1.46) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,438 ($18.79). 451,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.13. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,744.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,880.46.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc alerts:

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($21,779.46). Insiders have bought 108,000 shares of company stock worth $187,134,000 over the last three months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.