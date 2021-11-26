Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON: AML):
- 11/22/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 111.50 ($1.46) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,438 ($18.79). 451,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.13. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,744.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,880.46.
In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($21,779.46). Insiders have bought 108,000 shares of company stock worth $187,134,000 over the last three months.
