AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

