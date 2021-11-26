AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $56.58. 5,813,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,911,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.