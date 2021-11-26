Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 17,768 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $295,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $165.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

