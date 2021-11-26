Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,921,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $58,027,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

